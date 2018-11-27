Business

Compression Garments Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2025

27th November, 2018- Compression Garments Market is directly associated with the development and growth of the healthcare industry. Compression garments ensure safety and protects the limbs and muscles from any critical injury. For instance, the compression garments used by athletes can sustain any limb injury and other ailment. The compression garments offer some relief from the muscle pain and help recovering any damaged tissue. They are particularly made to protect and provide aid to specific injured muscle.

Not only confined to sports but compression garment is helpful for those people who stand for longer periods or people who frequently experience cramp or muscle sprain. The garments can be available in other variations too. Compression garments can be used for multi purposes such during maternity, games, tissue damage etc. The driving factors that attribute to the growth of compression garments market include rise in diseases like lymphedema and overall rise in the healthcare industry. Additionally, ailments associated with geriatric population such as age-related muscular problems and a steady growth of fitness and sports industry are some major drivers responsible for the growth of compression garments market. Even some physicians readily use compression garments to treat some specific ailments.

 

Moreover, the growth in demand of compression garments from athletes to avoid any injury is gaining traction and even manufacturers are now keen onto producing innovative compression garments. Modernization of technology in compression garments is another reason that propels the market growth. On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global compression garments market spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. The global compression garments market is widening at a rapid rate.  The market dominants are small, medium and large scale players. China and India are dominant in the Asia Pacific market owing to the cost-effectiveness and quality textile. Indian products are coming out with flying colors in the international competition that may give a tough competition to the international players in the global market. The prominent players in the global market include Cosmac and Device Technologies and Proxima Healthcare which are U.S and Australian based companies.

 

