Cognitive Computing Market worth $12,550.2 Million by 2019

The report “Cognitive Computing Market by Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning), by Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud) & by Regions – Global Forecast to 2019”, provides a comprehensive market and forecast analysis of the overall market, segmented by technology. The market has been further segmented by deployment model, end user, region, and vertical.

[133 Pages Report] The global Cognitive Computing Market size was USD 2,510.4 Million in 2014 and is projected to reach USD 12,550.2 Million by 2019, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.0% during the forecast period.

The report gives the detailed analysis trends and forecasts, competitive landscape, key drivers, restraints and opportunities and analysis on Venture Capital (VC) and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) related to the Cognitive Computing market. It also focuses on technologies & standards and in estimating the market potential of the major sub-segments. Major solution providers in the people screening market are Microsoft, IBM, Google, Vicarious, Palantir, and Cold Light are some of its major active players.

Markets Covered

The cognitive computing market is segmented based on technology, applications, end user, deployment type, verticals, and regions.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into the following categories:

• Natural Language Processing (NLP)

• Machine Learning

• Automated Reasoning

• Others Technologies

Based on end user, the market is segmented into the following categories:

• SMBs

• Large Enterprises

Based on deployment types, the market is segmented into the following categories:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Based on verticals, the market is segmented into the following categories:

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Consumer Goods & Retail

• Aerospace & Defense

• Telecom & IT

• Energy & Power

• Travel & Tourism

• Media & Entertainment

• Education & Research

• Other Verticals

Based on region, Cognitive Computing market is segmented into the following regions:

• North America (NA)

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• Latin America (LA)

Cognitive Computing is completely changing the way organization use their big data in each verticals, especially in industries like Healthcare, BFSI and Customer services. This is big revolution in global information technology market and holds very strong potential of growth. The Cognitive Computing enables a machine to think, interpret and infer information like a human brain. The biggest advancement in this market is IBM’s Watson Cognitive Computing. There are few players in the market that have developed the technique of integrating cognitive computing with internet of things (IoT).

The system vendors in the cognitive computing market are continuously innovating and remodeling their present architecture to build more proficient and advanced systems that can help in more effective decision making.

The report covers major sub-segments of the cognitive computing market and provides the quantitative (market size and market growth) and qualitative (trends, analysis, and insights) analysis of those segments. This comprehensive coverage of the cognitive computing market provides important inputs such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this market, profiles the major players in this market, maps the competitive landscape, and provides the overall perspective of the cognitive computing market across various verticals and regions.

The North America region is having the largest market share as well highest growth rate, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America market are still in initial phase of introductory stage.

The increasing trend of dark data and harness speed of internet is driving the growth of the market. Now-a-days, data present with business organizations are in the form of human language, pictures, and videos which contains immense valuable information with them. Hence, to process this dark data, there is a strong need of cognitive computing.

MarketsandMarkets has segmented the cognitive computing market by type of technology into Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, and, Automated Reasoning; by deployment model into on-premises and cloud; by end user into small and medium businesses and enterprise; by vertical into BFSI, healthcare, consumer goods and retail, aerospace and defense, telecom and IT, energy and power, travel and tourism, media and entertainment, and education research; and by region into North America (NA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the cognitive computing market to grow from $2,510.4 Million in 2014 to $12,550.2 Million by 2019. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.0% from 2014 to 2019.

Browse 77 market data tables and 43 figures spread through 133 pages and in-depth TOC on “Cognitive Computing Market by Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning), by Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud) & by Regions – Global Forecast to 2019″

