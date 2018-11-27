Health and Wellness

Black Friday French-Style as Cult Favorite BIAFINE Gets Steep Discounts Until November 30th

November 21, 2018 For Immediate Release

This year online retailers from around the globe are feeling the spirit of the biggest shopping day of the year in America; Black Friday. Although some of the tradition can be seen lost in translation, such as art supply stores offering Cyber Monday (traditionally meaning sales at electronics stores), Black Friday “week” is a veritable success. The event has only been celebrated within the last few years, similarly to Halloween. Both are likely successful due to their commerce-specific benefits to stores. In the case of French skincare products it is no exception including the iconic skin cream, Biafine.
Biafine has been seen in French medicine cabinets for nearly 30 years and is a favorite in the elite fashion magazines such as Elle, Vogue, Allure and more. The product is unique in that it still lives up to all the hype from celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow even today.
The website BiafineCream.com is allowing visitors to buy Biafine cream emulsion online direct from France at a steep discount. From now through November 30th, anyone can use the code BLACKFRIDAY on the final checkout screen and purchase the XL 186 gram aluminum tube of Biafine for just $34.99. Tubes half this size are commonly purchased for up to $80 or more in many cases.
Biafine is used for treating sunburns, scrapes, first- and second-degree burns, healing skin after radiation therapy or radiotherapy for cancer, and after laser skin procedures and dermabrasion therapy.
Order from the website all include shipping worldwide with tracking, as well as a peace of mind guarantee. Orders typically take just 7-9 business days, and any order not received within 30 days is eligible for a free replacement or full refund. So celebrate Black Friday French style this year and reap big savings on Biafine.

