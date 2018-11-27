Automated Vehicles In The General Freight Trucking Market

The entry of automated vehicles with high-tech safety measures, cameras, radar, and Lidar sensors guiding the way, companies are able to save money through less fuel and more frequent schedules. A self-driving truck of Otto, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc., in October 2016, completed the first a 120-mile delivery of beer by, in Colorado.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GENERAL FREIGHT TRUCKING GLOBAL MARKET AT $456 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for one-third of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for one-fourth of the global general freight trucking market.

Order the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-freight-trucking-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, automation is becoming the future for transportation sector. The data suggests that transport is leading virtually than every other major sector in the extent to which capital has replaced labor over the last decade. The substitution of capital for labor is just getting started and will likely accelerate. There are many changes that require transportation companies to become better at strategic planning and to rethink their use of labor creating value to customers. The notion of autonomous trucks hauling 40 tons of cargo down the highway, or drones delivering small packages to the homes of shoppers within minutes of their having clicked “Place Your Order” is no longer a fantasy. Instead, these are developments that, with the right commercialization efforts and regulatory changes, could soon be part of the world.

Download a sample of the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=193&type=smp

Schneider National was the largest player in the general freight trucking market in 2017, with revenues of $4 billion in 2016. Schneider’s strategy focusses on managing their commitments, and at the same time, exercise choice leading to improved contribution.

The general freight trucking market is segmented into Local General Freight Trucking; and Long-Distance General Freight Trucking.

Local General Freight Trucking comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing local general freight trucking. General freight establishments handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized and transported in a container or van trailer. Local general freight trucking establishments usually provide trucking within a metropolitan area which may cross state lines. Generally, the trips are same-day return.

Long-Distance General Freight Trucking comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing long-distance general freight trucking. General freight establishments handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized and transported in a container or van trailer. Long-distance general freight trucking establishments usually provide trucking between metropolitan areas which may cross North American country borders. Included in this industry are establishments operating as truckload (TL) or less than truckload (LTL) carriers.

General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info