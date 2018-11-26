Wireless Data Communication Market –Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Highlights:

The global wireless data communication market has expanded at an impressive rate over the years. The market will capture a healthy CAGR and the size of the market will grow manifolds over the forecast period of 2016-2027, reveals a research report by Market Research Future (MRFR). The growth of the market can primarily be attributed to the growth in end-user community. A steep rise has been observed in the usage of computers for business as well as personal use which is driving the market for wireless communications. Another major factor which has been responsible for shaping up the growth of the market is increased use of social media which has led to higher adoption of wireless communication options and offers potential growth opportunities. Widespread use of smartphones also influences market growth.

Unprecedented adoption of wireless technology in emerging countries over the past decade has been a major driver of the market. Advances in the wireless technology such as WAP (wireless application protocol), 5G, RFID, Wi-Fi-Direct, Li-Fi, LTE, and 6LoWPAN and high internet penetration rate of Internet-enabled personal computers in homes are other driving factors.

Development of WiMax, which is an emerging broadband wireless technology offers lucrative opportunities for market expansion. The technology enables broadband connectivity in a wider geographical area as compared to Wi-Fi and also provides greater mobility, range, and higher speed data applications in Wireless Data Communications Market .

The restraining forces to the market include high cost of equipment or set up. The infrastructure required to deliver wireless services requires massive and continual investment which might restrict the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The wireless data communications market is highly competitive. The market participants are at continuous pressure to pressure to deliver innovative services and capabilities and to meet the requirements of the emerging market; the key players are incorporating various strategies such as innovation, product launches, mergers, and partnership to sustain their position in the market.

The key players operating in the market include AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Apple (U.S.), D-Link (Taiwan), Google (U.S.), Intel(U.S.), Verizon Wireless (U.S.), Cisco (U.S.), Dell(U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), and Qualcomm (U.S.) among others.

Segmentations:

The global wireless data communications market has been segmented based on communication type, component, services, and standards. By communication type, the market has been segmented into satellite, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth technology, infrared communication, microwave communication, and mobile communication among others.

By component, the market has been segmented into routers, adapters, repeaters, wireless device among others. By services, the market has been segmented into asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, insurance, messaging and voice communication among others. By standards, the market has been segmented into personal area network (PAN), local area network (LAN), metropolitan area network (MAN), and wide area network (WAN) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The key markets of the global wireless data communication market include the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the market owing to developed networking infrastructure.

The Europe market for wireless data communication is strong. Asia-Pacific market is projected to exhibit high growth due to high internet penetration in emerging economies of the region.

Industry Trends/Updates:

• FirstNet, a broadband network will which will prioritize police officers, paramedics, and firefighters in case of an emergency. The responders will be to access FirstNet throughout the US, and in the case of network congestion, the network will automatically knock non-public servants off the network and allow communication during a crisis.

• In June 2018, NuRAN Wireless announced a partnership with London-based satellite operator. They aim to cater to the rural communities and USD 1.2 billion in a network that would incorporate satellites, gateway earth stations, data centers and an international fiber ring.

