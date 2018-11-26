Business

Wheat Gluten Market Size, Share Growth & Forecast 2022- Market Data Forecast

Wheat Gluten Market Overview

Vital wheat gluten is a kind of protein found in wheat in powdered form, which is accountable for giving the wheat breads its shape and elasticity for pizza dough. Vital wheat gluten looks like flour in exterior ,but are gluten in powdered form with a high concentration of protein.

Vital wheat gluten is obtained by extracting the gluten from wheat, by washing the wheat with water until the starch contents are completely dissolved leaving behind the gluten. Vital wheat gluten is widely used as a substitute for making a vegetarian meat substitute known as seitan.

The growth of the global vital wheat gluten market is driven by the change in eating habits of the consumers along with inclination of consumers towards healthy foods and rising awareness of health for an active lifestyle. Wheat gluten is also used as a binder for various food products such as meatballs, meatloaf, and tofu among others, which in turn is driving the Wheat Gluten market. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income of middle-class population along with significant spending of high-class population on healthy foods are some of the macroeconomic factors that are supplementing the growth of the global vital wheat gluten market.

Wheat Gluten Market Segmentation

The Global Wheat Gluten market is segmented on the basis of application, distribution channels and by region. On the basis of application, the market is distributed among whole grain bread, confectionaries, frozen dough, pasta, noodles, cereals, meat & meat analogue and pet foods. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented into retail stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets and e-retailers.

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. In 2015, North America led the global Wheat Gluten market in terms of market share. The market for these Wheat Gluten in Asia-Pacific area is amplifying because more of consumption. The Asia-Pacific and other rising nations are foreseen to develop at a quick pace in the Wheat Gluten market in the following years when compared with the seasoned markets of developed regions.

Major Players:

The major companies dominating this market for its products and services are

Tereos,
Amilina,
Cargill Incorporated,
Royal Ingredients Group,
Dedert Corporation,
Pioneer Industries Limited,
Meelunie B.V.,
z&f sungold corporation,
Ardent Mills Corporate and Bryan W Nash & Sons Ltd
