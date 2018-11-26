Health and Wellness

Union Conference on Hematology and Blood Transfusion

Lexis is proudly announcing and welcoming the Hematologists from all over the globe to grace your presence at Union Conference on Hematology and Blood Transfusion during October 25-26, 2019, at world’s favorite location in Paris, France. Our event is mainly focused on the theme “Transpiring Exploring of Hematology and Blood Transfusions “. All the participants are cordially invited to share their research and knowledge to discover new things happening worldwide in the field of Hematology. This forum is expecting participants from all the professionals of Hematology to strengthen and share values for future Hematologists. Our platform will definitely give you the best known around the world and high profile networking opportunities to bag yourself for the future.

Our target audiences are mainly Hematologists, Academicians, Scientists, Hematology Organizations, Hematology Societies and more importantly Nursing students, Ph.D. graduates and all corporate companies involved in the field of Hematology.

Hematology 2019 features two days of Workshop Scientific Sessions, Keynote talks, Oral and Poster communications, Plenary lectures, and roundtable discussions. This gathering will offer you special prospects to network with Hematologists across the world.

