Health and Wellness

Therapies In Killeen, TX

Comment(0)

Killeen, TX/2018: There are various forms of therapy for remediating health problems. Every individual has a different preference when it comes to choosing the ideal therapy for treating health issues. While some prefer medication, there are many who prefer therapies with minimal side-effects and almost no medication. Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness is a clinic where natural form of treatment plan is formulated for the patients.

The facility provides chiropractic services to the residents across the area. It is a member of the TCA (Texas Chiropractic Association), Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center. Services provided include, pediatric and pregnancy chiropractic, wellness care, treating auto accident injuries, sports injuries, general chiropractic care and therapies.

Therapies Offered

• Spinal Decompression- A non-surgical treatment for degenerated and herniated discs. The therapy is pain-free and has a high success rate at reducing or eliminating neck and back pain.
• “IST” Inter-Segmental Traction- It combines the use of gentle rollers and vibration for passively activating the circulation and healing.
• Low Level Laser (LLLT)- Also known as cold laser, it is a painless, drug-free and non-invasive therapy for treating acute and chronic pain, acne, cellulite and body-contouring.
• “STIM” Electrical stimulation- An interferential electrical therapy that uses two low frequency stimulations, by placing them diagonally to the injury for pain relief and healing.
• Ultrasound Therapy- High-frequency sound waves are used to treat soft tissue injuries.
• Curve Restoration Traction- Application of traction to the spine for restoring or reducing curves.
• Core Muscle Strength Training- Functional training for strengthening the core muscles and increasing stability.
• Muscle Stretching and Joint Flexibility Exercises- Stretching and flexibility exercises for reducing muscle strain, improving flexibility and reducing pain.
• Posture Correction- Isncludes a variety of chiropractic manipulations, posture exercises and traction procedures for achieving the best posture and maintaining it.

Why Choose Us?

• Voted as the best in Central Texas
• Friendly and helpful staff
• A team of knowledgeable chiropractors
• Attention to detail
• No long waits

For more information on the services and therapies provided at Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness, you can call at (254) 698-1600 or pay us a visit at 560 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 102 Harker Heights, TX- 76548. The office hours are from 8a.m.-5:30p.m., Monday-Friday. You may also log on to https://www.harkerheightschiropractor.com/

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Southpoint Quality Dental Provides a Clear Alternative to Braces

Southpoint Quality Dental is a Virginia-based dental office that improves the smiles of patients through Invisalign, a clear solution for misaligned teeth without the wires of traditional braces. [FREDERICKSBURG, 09/05/2018] – Southpoint Quality Dental offers Invisalign treatment for residents in Fredericksburg and Stafford, helping them improve their smiles. This treatment is ideal for those who want […]
Health and Wellness

Expand the scope of Research & Advanced Innovations in Nanotechnology through Medical Nanotechnology 2018

editor

May 23rd, 2018 Japan: Conference Series LLC Ltd, host of 16th World Medical Nanotechnology Congress that discusses the advanced trends and New Paradigm Approach for Nanotechnology in order to exchange information on the latest research progress in Pharm, Biotech, Food and Healthcare Industries. Medical Nanotechnology 2018 will provide interactive sessions regarding nanotechnology science, engineering, and […]
Health and Wellness

SantaMedical TENS unit pads are now a Universal Standard.

editor

The new and modified SantaMedical electrode pads are niversal and can fit in any TENS machine. The quality is top notch be it the Electrode material, the adhesive or the fabric of the pads. You need not Google how to make my TENS pads sticky? anymore. The self adhesive polymer pads have 36% longer life […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *