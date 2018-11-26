Uncategorized

The Way to Open Impossible Joke Chest in Fortnite Dusty Divot Has Been Found

It is seemingly frequent understanding that the chest in Dusty Divot is unopenable For those Fortnite players that have been in the game; the one particular hidden away below an ice cream truck during Season 4’s intense meteor storm. However, the contents have now been revealed.

As for now, this chest has been employed as a joke from Epic Games, since the HP on the truck itself created it practically impossible to get towards the chest. Speedy forward to Season 5 when players noticed that the HP dropped down to a mere 200 points, only to then discover that destroying the ice cream truck also destroyed the chest.

But now one player has gotten for the chest, unscathed, to find out what’s inside thanks to the in-game phasing technique. This Reddit user employed a Shadow Stone to phase and after that applied a ramp facing towards the divot to launch himself towards the ice cream truck and its coveted treasure. In place of destroying it, which would have destroyed the chest, he phased by way of it to find out what was inside.

Taking a look at it in action, it makes great sense now to just phase via instead of destroying the truck all together. Unfortunately, it appears that Epic Games nonetheless had 1 joke left, mainly because immediately after all of that hard work and months of speculation… the chest really had garbage for loot.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is now out there on Xbox A single, PlayStation 4, Computer, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and choose Android devices. Here’s how Epic Games promotes the game’s present season:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with all the shadows with a new consumable. Join in around the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and study a lot more about a brand new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.” Click here if you are looking for a complete guide to week 9 challenges, for more items in the game, there are some cheap fortnite items for sale on U4GM.

