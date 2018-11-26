Business

Tax Consultancy in Dubai – Accounting Services All Under One Roof

Sarah Ferguson Tax Consultancy
Iris Bay Commercial Tower
7th Floor
Al Saada Street
Business Bay, Dubai

Telephone: +971 4512 5740
Email: enquiries@taxconsultancy.ae

Tax Consultancy in Dubai provides accounting services to meet all accounting requirements. Whether a company has been in business for a long time or just starting out, Sarah Ferguson Tax Consultancy can help meet all accounting responsibilities.

Sole traders and large corporations can tap into the wealth of accounting advice, taxation and business expertise that tax consultants in Dubai have to offer to new or established businesses across the U.A.E.

Businesses must prepare and file annual accounts that should be audited. Companies in offshore jurisdictions can be penalized if they fail to maintain and show financial records. What companies need are financial and accounting experts like Sarah Ferguson Tax Consultancy to provide them with tailored accounting services at a competitive rate.
Tax consultants in Dubai will manage bookkeeping services for a variety of clients starting from independent entrepreneurs to multinational companies. Their services are comprehensive and tailored to match the current activity and requirement.

Companies operating in the U.A.E need to produce financial statements to show their financial position and performance, Sarah Ferguson provide their clients with a complete set of financial statements, statement of comprehensive income and cash flow statement.

Tax Consultancy has an expert team of qualified accountants with diverse experience in multiple industries. Clients will have access to this pool of experts with prolific accounting knowledge and experience. The company is dedicated to help clients who are just setting up their business and require accounting and bookkeeping solutions that comply with regional norms and the law.

Sarah Ferguson of Tax Consultancy notes “We can assure our clients of highly trained and professionally qualified staff who will work on accounting reports and financial statements, as well as play a key role in enabling our clients make strategic decisions towards achieving goals”.

She goes onto say that, “Our firm is equipped to assist our clients to the pinnacle of success. We will address critical challenges and are dedicating to providing quality services to a range of clientele in the U.A.E”.

About Us
Sarah Ferguson is a Chartered Certified Accountant with over 15 years of experience serving a diverse range of businesses which include sole traders, start-ups and limited companies. Sarah provides a number of services including VAT, tax returns, annual accounts and payroll. She ensures her tax consultancy firm meets the needs of her clients ensuring value for money and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit https://www.taxconsultancy.ae

