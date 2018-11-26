Education

Shaping the Future of Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry

Comment(0)

2nd World Congress on Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry scheduled on November 22-23, 2019 Dubai, UAE goes with the theme Shaping the Future of Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry. Bioorganic Medicinal 2019 is an international event focusing on the core knowledge and major advances in the ever-expanding field of Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry by attracting experts on a global scale. It is a global platform to discuss the innovative researches and developments in the Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry. It is a golden opportunity to meet eminent personalities and to learn the latest technological advancements.

The distinctive features of the conference includes
• Agro Chemistry
• Analytical Chemistry
• Biochemistry
• Biological Drug Targets
• Bioorganic Chemistry
• Chemical Biology
• Combinatorial Chemistry
• Computational Chemistry
• Drug Discovery, Design and Development
• Environmental Chemistry
• Food Chemistry
• Green Chemistry
• Medicinal Chemistry
• Molecular Biology
• Nanochemistry
• Organic Chemistry
• Pharmaceutical Chemistry
• Pharmacokinetics & Pharmacodynamics

For more details visit our website: https://bioorganic-medicinal.chemistryconferences.org/
If you want to be a part of this esteemed event drop a mail at bioorganicmedicinlachemistry@gmail.com

For Queries Contact:
Claira Williams
Program Director | Bioorganic Medicinal 2019
T: +1-201-380-5561 Ext. No- 7014
E: medicinalchemistry@pharmameet.org
47 Churchfield Road |London W3 6AY |United Kingdom

Related Articles
Education

Superior People Recruitment Sharing Some Important Things While Working With Recruitment Agencies

Expert recruitment specialist shares a little expense on an expert recruitment organization; your organization stands receive numerous rewards that have long range suggestions. It is very much acknowledged that having the correct staff in an association is the way to hierarchical achievement. Except if you can settle on brilliant staffing choices, it is impossible that […]
Education

Best Operations Research Assignment Help Service In Australia

Task firm influences a claim to fame of giving Operations Research Assignment Help benefits in Australia. Our gifted task journalists have particular experience and expertise in dealing with the needs of state capital resources and Universities. Task encourage gave by Australia has been valued by understudies and experts from the whole way across Australia. Assignments […]
Education

Stenography courses is going to start English Speaking course.

The manager of stenography courses in derabassi is start thinking to start their new project ,to provide English speaking classes besides of Stenography, Basic computer and Typing classes to their students.The Manager thinks that students should also learn speaking english so they creates new attitude in their own. The manager said- If a person is […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *