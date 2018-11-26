New Holland Agriculture partners with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute to pioneer Straw Management and fight stubble burning

New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), has initiated a three-year pioneer project, in partnership with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), which launched the initiative with the aim of helping farmers towards an eco-friendly uses of crop residue.

India generates some 620 million tons of crop residue annually, which has significant nutrient potential. The disposal of crop residue, generated in large quantities, has become a hazard as a result of on-farm burning which reduces land productivity due to its negative effects. Crop-residue burning also results in haze, leading to the outbreak of breathing ailments, particularly in northern India. The on-farm burning of crop residues has intensified in recent years as low cost and easily adaptable technologies for its handling and management are unavailable, and the window between harvesting one crop and sowing the next is extremely short.

In order to prevent the resultant pollution, this three-year project is focused on researching and developing a sustainable and economically-viable crop residue management strategy in the form of a sustainable business model. Dr. Indra Mani, Head of the Division of Agricultural Engineering ICAR-IARI will lead the project. In addition to funding the entire project, New Holland Agriculture will offer its straw management equipment for research and also provide the technical input to develop a holistic straw management solution, offering technologies for crop residue management.

“We at CNH Industrial are committed in our efforts to find sustainable solutions for environmental conservation and protecting the future of agriculture in India,” said Raunak Varma, Country Manager for CNH Industrial in India. “The burning of crop residue pollutes the environment causes and kills beneficial soil microorganisms. In our role as an agricultural equipment manufacturer with a complete range of solutions, including tractors, balers, rakes and mulchers for Straw Management, it is our responsibility to take part in finding a long-term crop residue burning solution. As such, we are delighted to collaborate with ICAR-IARI in this pioneering collaborative project with the common goal of protecting the environment and future of agriculture in India.”

New Holland Agriculture is the market leader in crop residue management with its advanced solutions. It is also industry leader in biomass collection for power generation by paddy straw and other crop-residues and cogeneration from cane trash in sugar mills. In just one paddy season, each New Holland BC5060 square baler can help produce enough electricity for around 950 rural homes for one year. New Holland Agriculture aims at helping farmers, contractors and agribusinesses around the world to increase their productivity with more efficient use of precious resources in all aspects of crop production and harvesting.

