Tech

Mode-Changing MEMS Accelerometer from STMicroelectronics Combines High Measurement Resolution and Ultra-Low Power for Industrial Applications

Comment(0)

Mode-Changing MEMS Accelerometer from STMicroelectronics Combines High Measurement Resolution and Ultra-Low Power for Industrial Applications

26 November 2018,The STMicroelectronics IIS2DLPC 3-axis MEMS accelerometer can change operating mode on the fly, from ultra-low power to high resolution, enabling high-accuracy measurements within a limited energy budget. The sensor can provide continuous contextual awareness to wake the host system when action is required and take highly accurate measurements before returning to ultra-low power operation.

With this extra flexibility, users can build longer-lasting battery-powered industrial sensor nodes or medical devices, tamper-proof smart meters, and smart power-saving or motion-activated functions. In addition, the opportunity for extremely low power consumption enables smart accessories for industrial machinery or robotics to be created as convenient battery-powered add-on modules that require minimal integration effort.

A choice of four reduced-power modes lets users optimize power consumption in wide-ranging application scenarios. Very low noise, down to 90μg/√Hz in high-resolution mode, permits outstanding measurement accuracy. Additional features of the IIS2DLPC give users extra control over power consumption, including easy-to-use one-shot data conversion and a 32-level FIFO for storing batched data to reduce CPU intervention. An integrated temperature sensor and built-in self-test capability are also provided.

Especially suited to industrial applications, the IIS2DLPC is specified over an extended temperature range from -40°C to +85°C and covered by ST’s 10-year product-longevity scheme ensuring long-term availability.

The IIS2DLPC is in production now, packaged as a 2mm x 2mm x 0.7mm plastic land grid array (LGA) device, priced from $1.10 for orders of 1000 pieces.

Please visit www.st.com/iis2dlpc-pr for further information.

About STMicroelectronics
ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2017, the Company’s net revenues were $8.35 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com

Related Articles
Tech

Install AOL Gold Desktop Software

We are a third party technical service provider for the AOL Desktop Gold and provide the assistance to the users who face some technical glitches through AOL Desktop Gold Install +1-844-762-3952 where all the issues can be resolved very easily with the help our technicians. Know More : Support for AOL Desktop Software
Tech

Global Polyurethane Floor Paint Market 2018-2023 Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report

 Polyurethane Floor Paint    Polyurethane floor paint has the characteristics of abrasion-resistance, water-resistance and adhesion. It is suitable for tennis courts and standard runways Access Full Report: https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/reports/global-polyurethane-floor-paint-market-growth-2018-2023   Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the Polyurethane Floor Coating market. According to this study, over the next five years […]
Tech

ICP-MS System Industry: Market Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast to 2023

ICP-MS stands for Plasma Mass Spectroscopy Inductively Coupled. The ICP-MS system is a type of mass spectroscopy that can detect metal and different non-metals at concentrations as low as one part per quadrillion (PPQ).This is a fast and sensitive method for the multi-element analysis. In this spectroscopy sample are inserted as a solution or via […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *