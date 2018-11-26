Entertainment

Mandana Karimi turns Entrepreneur with her new venture “Mandana’s Kitchen”

Bollywood Actress Mandana Karimi turns Entrepreneur as she steps into a new role with her takeaway kitchen chain – Mandana‘s Kitchen

Apart from acting, Mandana is now looking at spending time working on putting this venture together in full force, where she will cater to a new kitchen line of takeaways from Bandra.

She has posted pictures of her new venture on Instagram, flaunting her “Kitchen”.

Mandana was last seen in in the popular Star Plus show ‘Ishqbaaz’,.She was also the second runner-up in the popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss 9.

