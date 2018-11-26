Tech

Lighting Market By 2022 | MarketsandMarkets

Comment(0)

According to the new market research report “Lighting Market for ICE & EVs by Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), Position (Front, Side, Rear, Interior), Application (Head, Side, Tail, Fog, DRL, CHMSL, Dashboard, Glovebox, Reading, Dome, Rear-View Mirror), Adaptive Lighting & Region – Forecast to 2022”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, The Lighting Market for Automotive is majorly driven by increasing vehicle production and increasing lighting applications, especially in passenger cars. Additionally, factors such as passenger and pedestrian safety regulations and an increased demand for luxury, comfort, and ambiance are driving technological advancements in the automotive lighting industry. The market for Automotive is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% from 2017 to 2022 and is expected to reach USD 29.97 Billion by 2022.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Lighting Market.
Download our PDF Brochure and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1133

The global Lighting market for Automotive is segmented based on the position into the front, rear, side, and interior. The front market is expected to showcase the largest market with halogen as the predominant technology in this position. In terms of lighting technology, the market is segmented into Halogen/incandescent, Xenon/HID, and LED. The LED segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the benefits of LED lighting such as bright illumination, lower temperature, and energy consumption, and flexibility in designing, which has also popularized the technology in interior lighting. The passenger car segment is projected to lead the automotive lighting market, in terms of volume and value as well as growth rate, followed by light commercial vehicles (LCV), trucks, and buses.

The Lighting market for Automotive is segmented by application into exterior (Head, Side, Tail, Fog, DRL, and CHMSL) and interior (dashboard, glovebox, reading, dome, and rear view mirror).

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Lighting Market”

119 – Tables
52- Figures
241 – Pages

View more detailed TOC @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-lighting-market-1133.html

The study segments the adaptive lighting market, by position, into front adaptive and rear adaptive lighting. The front adaptive lighting is expected to be the largest and fastest growing market by 2022. The front adaptive lighting considers functions such as Auto-On/OFF, High Beam Assist, Cornering Lights, Headlight Leveling, and Bending Lights. Auto-On/OFF is expected to be the largest market whereas Headlight Leveling is expected to be the fastest growing market.

China and India together contribute 35% of the global vehicle production and approximately 34% of the global passenger car production. Due to this, Asia-Oceania is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market for automotive lighting. The Chinese buyers, in particular, are becoming sophisticated as they are ready to upgrade to newer and better models. Also, technologies such as ambient lighting and adaptive lighting are gaining pace in these markets. Hence, these factors contribute to a positive growth in the Asia-Pacific automotive lighting market.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1133

The Lighting Market for Automotive is dominated by players like Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Osram (Germany), Magneti Marelli (Italy), Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan), and Stanley Electric (Japan).

Related Articles
Tech

Power Transmission & Motion Control Market Shoots Up to USD 63 Billion by 2022 at 8% of CAGR: Asserts MRFR

editor

Market Scenario: The power transmission and motion control products are providing environmental friendly business venture and a way to offer green products to customers which is driving the market growth to the large extent. The companies are manufacturing the innovative new motion control and power transmission components and assemblies by which these products can penetrate […]
Tech

Space Tourism Market 2018 – 2025 : Size, Industry Share, Scope, Growth, Forecast And Analysis Report

This report focuses on the global Space Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Space Tourism development in United States, Europe and China. Space tourism is space travel for recreational, leisure or business purposes. To date only orbital space tourism has taken place provided […]
Tech

Geospatial Analytics Market Future Insights, Market Revenue and Threat Forecast by 2023

Global Geospatial Analytics Market Research Report – by Component (Services & Software), Technology (Photogrammetric, LiDAR, Remote Sensing), Type (Surface, Network), application (land administration, survey solutions), and End-users – Forecast till 2023 Market Scenario The geospatial analysis is the process of collecting, displaying, and manipulating the imagery, satellite images with respect to the geographic coordinates explicitly. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *