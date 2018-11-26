Education

Internshala Seminar at SISTec

To make a skill based career is the need of an hour. The more you put an effort more lasting will be its results. Seminar conducted of Internshala for 1st year students (Sagar Group of Institutions-SISTec) on 14th November to make way for their Internships and Trainings.In order to make them aware about their initial step towards setting career goal Prof. Prachi Shrivastava, Manager Corporate Relations addressed the Students about the crux of Trainings & Internships. Along with her Internshala Student Partner Deepak Singh also took that discussion forward and present himself as the real transformation from a fresher to a paid intern.
Sagar Group of Institutions-SISTec
Visit Us:http://www.sistec.ac.in

