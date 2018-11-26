Internet Of Things To Improve Engineering Services’ Production Process

Engineering services firms are increasingly using industrial IoT to improve their production process. Internet of things or IoT is a system of interrelated systems or devices that enables to transmit data over a wide range of network. By using this technology, engineering service firms exchange real time information that helps to design and develop products at a fast rate.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET AT $1.02 TRILLION IN 2017

Western Europe was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for a little less than one-third of the global market share.

Read report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/engineering-services-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the market is driven by soaring expenditure and growing competition among the firms. For instance, an analysis done by Zweig group in 2015 revealed that majority (68%) of the firms are considering mergers or acquisitions in the upcoming five years, thereby increasing the activities in this market.

Sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=535&type=smp

Balfour Beatty was the largest company in the global engineering services market, with revenues of $10.2 billion for the financial year 2016. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments divisions.

Engineering service companies handle planning, designing and supervision of construction related to a wide range of industries.

Engineering Services Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest

organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info