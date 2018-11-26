Environment

Indian Pollution Control Association organizes an Awareness session for the different plastic manufacturers, producers, and brand owners

Indian Pollution Control Association(IPCA), First CPCB approved PRO of India has organized training and awareness session for the different plastic manufacturers, producers, and brand owners with the support of Plastic Bag Manufacturers Association of India and Mr. Paresh Anam, Managing Director, All India Machinery at Mumbai on 24th November 2018. The objective of this interactive live session was to educate and creating awareness to break the myth related to the implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016/18 and Maharashtra Plastic and Thermacoal Product (Manufacture, Usage, Sale, Transport, Handling and Storage) Notification 2018 and guide them on the preparation and submission of Extended Producer Responsibility Plan.

The Session was attended by more than 250 plastic manufacturers, producers and brand owners from different region of Maharashtra and Mr. Ashish Jain, Director, Indian Pollution Control Association was the key note speakers and he resolved plastic producers queries related to implementation and preparation of EPR plan on the spot.

Outcomes of the live interactive awareness program were very productive as people got answer to their queries and broke their myth related to implementation of EPR plan of PWM Rules, 2016/18. All were agreed and ready to execute EPR at the earliest after understood their role and responsibility described in the Maharashtra Plastic Notification 2018 with the support of IPCA.

All plastic manufacturers, producers, and brand owners requested to the Maharashtra Govt. and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to give an opportunity to submit their EPR Action Plan so that Govt. can revoke their closure notices against the plastic manufacturers, producers, and brand owners under the guidance of IPCA.

