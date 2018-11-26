Business

Global Gas Utility Monitoring System Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022

November 26, 2018: About Gas Utility Monitoring System

Gas utility monitoring system records, monitors, and analyzes gas distribution. The report includes all the hardware and software products used by utilities for residential, industrial, and commercial purposes.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global gas utility monitoring system market to grow at a CAGR of 8.35% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gas utility monitoring system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Gas Utility Monitoring System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Aclara Technologies
  • Honeywell International
  • Itron
  • Landis+Gyr
  • Oracle
  • Xylem

Market driver

  • Increase in use of natural gas
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

  • Highly complex and expensive retrofit operations
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

  • Ease of use of advanced technologies
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

