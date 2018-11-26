Health and Wellness

Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022

November 26, 2018: About Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics

CF is a genetic disorder that mostly affects the lungs and sometimes other parts of the body such as the liver, pancreas, intestines, and the kidneys. The disease is inherited in an autosomal recessive manner. It is due to mutations caused in both the copies of the gene for the CFTR protein.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 17.28% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • AbbVie
  • Gilead
  • Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Market driver

  • Improved diagnostic technologies
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

  • Drug discontinuation
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

  • Strategic collaborations
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

