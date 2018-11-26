Business

Get Your Goods Repaired With Just One Click

Mobile apps are being adopted to connect consumers with appliance repair professionals. Several personal goods repair and maintenance companies are offering apps to better connect with costumers and increase their reach locally. The apps tap into the current consumer trend of instinctively reaching out to their mobile phones in a moment’s notice to search for and order goods. For example, Serviz, an app for home services offers personal goods repair services with prices in some of the major American metropolitan areas. Plumbal’s app allows for consumers to search for nearby plumbers and send repair or maintenance requests.
THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL PERSONAL GOODS REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE MARKET AT $176 BILLION IN 2017
Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than one-third of the global market.
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-goods-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, companies are investing in AI and robotics for goods repair and maintenance. Many robot suppliers and integrators are structuring their businesses in such a way so that they can serve the growing field of maintenance, repair. It increases efficiency and reduces human effort and cost. It brings maintenance costs under control by training personnel and increasing their skills and effectiveness in making decisions. Companies can also use virtual reality immersive training workers can get a realistic feel for the work environment they will encounter before they even get on location, where workers can be trained for specific tasks in advance, thus cutting down on valuable time on site and improving safety performance.
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=133&type=smp
The personal goods repair and maintenance market is segmented into Home And Garden Equipment Repair And Maintenance; Appliance Repair And Maintenance; Reupholstery And Furniture Repair; Footwear And Leather Goods Repair; Other Personal And Household Goods Repair And Maintenance.
