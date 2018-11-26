Health and Wellness

Defining the Future Vision of the Biomarkers and Clinucal Research

The Biomarkers Congress 2019 is a platform for Oncologists/Pathologists students, faculty, deans, researchers, and leaders to collaborate on topics affecting Biomarkers and Clinical Practice.

ME Conferences wants to serve the global information community in the development and sharing of high quality, scholarly conferences. Conducts Innovative conferences, Symposia and Workshops, regarding current international interest. These conferences cover various top ranked specialties and budding aspects of important and relatively broad subject areas. Our goal to maintenance Global exploration societies, by empowering clusters of experts to regularly meet and discuss topics with frontrunners in the field.
Biomarkers, in the hands of clinical agents, provide a dynamic and powerful approach to understanding the spectrum of diseases with obvious applications in analytic epidemiology, biomarkers and clinical research in disease prevention, diagnosis and disease management. Biomarkers have the extra potential to identify individuals subject to particular diseases. Clinical research is a division of medical science that defines the safety and effectiveness of medications, devices, diagnostic products and treatment procedures for humans
Growth in the biomarkers market is due to elements such as increase applications of diagnostic biomarkers, R&D in pharmaceutical and biotech fields, the high vouge of cancer, new innovations in biomarker research and low cost of clinical trials in emerging countries. High capital investments and low cost ratio, poorly suited financial systems and technical issues related to and storage are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

