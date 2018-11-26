Education

Computational Intelligence can curb crime: Experts at 4th International Conference on Next Generation Computing Technologies, UPES

Comment(0)

New Delhi, November 26, 2018: In the age of innovation where there is constant evolution of technologies, understanding various aspects of innovations in Computational Intelligence is necessary. An important aspect of this next gen technology is its ability to pre-empt crime thereby allowing enough time to the authorities to take preventive measures.

Focusing on experimental, theoretical and application aspects of innovations in Computational Intelligence, Next Generation Computing Technologies (NGCT) Society of School of Computer Science, UPES- Dehradun, organized 4th International Conference on Next Generation Computing Technologies- “Computational Intelligence”. The event was organised in collaboration with Springer, Inderscience Publishers, Uttarakhand State Council for Science & Technology (UCOST), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Elsevier, Sumeru Infrastructures, Solitare Group of hotels, and Cetpa.

The national event brought together researchers and academicians from all over the world who presented their research papers and ideas on diversified themes like Information and Data Convergence, Image Processing Pattern Analysis and Machine Vision, E-Governance and Smart World, and Crime Prediction Support System – An AI Based Approach.

Prof. Deependra Kumar Jha, Vice-Chancellor-UPES inaugurated the conference and highlighted the importance of research in smart computation for better human life in his opening speech. Dr. Marchin Paprzyki, Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland delivered the key address and shared insights about Internet of things in the context of Cloud Computing. Padam Shri Prof. D. B. Pathak, IIT Bombay delivered his keynote on Challenges of the Digital Century in the second session, while Dr. Anurag Mishra, Delhi University, talked about Intelligent Techniques for Copyright Protection.

Prof. Deependra Kumar Jha, Vice-Chancellor-UPES, said “We are delighted to host International Conference on Next Generation Computing Technologies, which we have been organising since last four years. We are elated to see participation of change makers in the field of innovation, from across the world. Their valuable inputs, expertise and exchange of ideas will demystify concept of Computational Intelligence in a simplified and elaborate manner.”

Talking about his research on Crime Prediction Support System: An AI based approach, Prof. E.G. Rajan, Founder President of the Pentagram Research Centre (P) Ltd., Hyderabad, India said “A Crime Prediction Support System can be developed to help curb the crime rate in the country. A net centric cloud and physical infrastructure for government and private security agencies, emergency units and media with the idea of creating a safe and happy world is the need of the hour.”

The theme ‘Computational Intelligence’ is in line with the courses offered by UPES such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning, Cloud Computing and Virtualization, Internet of Things, Business Analytics and Optimization, Big data. The approximate strength of the students benefited from the conference is more than 1500.

Computer Science engineering course at UPES started in 2009 and offers courses in an academy-industry alliance between UPES-IBM India and UPES-Xebia, which is aimed at developing a dynamic platform for next generation of students to acquire high-end IT education at a graduate level. SCS offers 15 B.Tech, 2 BCA and 1 M.Tech course in basic computer engineering with specialisation in various areas. These courses are designed to impart knowledge that will help students understand just how significant the IT sector is. This curriculum is developed by IT specialists from IBM, Xebia, and the core UPES faculty, which ensures a well-structured flow and the provision of industry-relevant knowledge.

Related Articles
Education

Casestudyhelp.com Provides Free Managerial Accounting Assignment Sample for Students

Casestudyhelp.com is an online portal that provides the Best Assignment Writing Services for students in UK, USA, Australia, Europe, Singapore, New Zealand, etc. They have a diligent team of academic experts, who will help you score good grades with assignments in Law, Management, Nursing, etc. We have a reliable team with an experience of more […]
Education

Government Jobs in Lahore | The Job Listing

ppsc can be a trying out company, that provides ppsc jobs that is the abbreviation of geographical area public carrier fee mounted by means of the govt. of geographical vicinity that deals with lease civil services and control services at durations the geographical location province. thejoblisting can help you have a look at and observe […]
Education

Online Biology Assignment Help in Australia by Native Subject Experts

Casstudyhelp.com starts offering Online Biology Assignment Help. The team of skilled writers and certified professionals will provide the best services at the best price. The best team of professionals have the vast knowledge of the subject that helps get good grades. The affordable assignment help ensure high quality and timely delivery. Biology Assignment Writing Help […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *