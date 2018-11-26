Education

7th World Congress and Expo on Green Energy



We take an immense pleasure to extend our warm welcome to invite all the participants from all over the world to attend 7th World Congress and Expo on Green Energy during June 24-25, 2019 Barcelona, Spain which will entail lively debates, prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations, workshops and networking opportunities around a core of plenary and concurrent sessions based on essential topics in the Green Energy.
Green Energy Congress 2019 conference is organizing with the theme of “Green Energy for a Sustainable Future”.

