57th National Pharmacy Week (NPW) 2018

Devbhoomi Institute of Pharmacy & research, Dehradun organizing a 57th pharmacy week event on 23/ nov/18 & 24/nov/2018.
The suggested theme for this year national pharmacy week is “Pharmacist: for Healthy India”.
In regards of this event Pharmacy Dept.organized some curricular & cultural activities ( like Rangoli competition, pot painting, collage making, poster making, working and static model representation, solo song, folk dance & skit competition etc.). In which student participated with full enthusiasm.
The initiation ceremony of the program is with the inaugural session of lamp lightening, Saraswati Vandana, Honour of chief guest {Prof.(Dr.) D. Bridi} Service President QAS projects & Guest speaker ( Dr. Rakesh Singh) Executive Officer, CIDMAC Pvt. Ltd.
Program address by Dr. Jhuma Samanta ( Director, DBIPR) & proceed by Ms. Jyoti Pandey (Asst. Prof., Pharmacy).
All the event carried out successfully by coordination of all the faculty member and student coordinators.
The bindup of the session by the prize distribution to winning participants and vote of thanks…
Thanks to all for the success of event “NPW-2018”.

