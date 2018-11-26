Health and Wellness

10th International Conference on Food Safety and Regulatory Measures

Comment(0)

Euroscicon is organizing the prestigious 10th International Conference on Food Safety and Regulatory Measures in the Eternal City, Zurich, Switzerland during May 23-24, 2019.

We would like to notify you about exhibitor slots at our upcoming conference.

Unique platform for business promotion
• Global Networking Opportunities
• Best Visibility from your target audience, globally
• Best Economic Advertisement platform
• Extreme Social Media Promotion

Group Discounts Available!

Please feel free to contact me for further queries

Looking forward to hearing from you

Kindest Regards
Jennifer Taylor
Food Safety 2019
E: taylorjennifer664@gmail.com
https://foodsafety-hygiene.euroscicon.com/

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Gastric Bypass Industry Witness High Growth in Developed Nation from 2016 to 2018 Top Market Player and Future Forecaster till 2023

Market Drivers and Restraints: Gastric bypass is a surgical procedure used to reduce the stomach size, and decrease its food storage capacity. Common bariatric surgery procedures to reduce the stomach size are gastric bypass, adjustable gastric band, sleeve gastrectomy, and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch. During the gastric bypass, the stomach is divided into upper […]
Health and Wellness

Organ on a Chip Kit Market to Partake Significant Development During 2018 – 2028

Organ on a Chip Kit: Market Insights Organ on chip is a recently developed multidisciplinary field in which human cell biology and microfluidic are combined on top of lab on chip architecture. Organ on a chip is one of the fastest growing application in the research areas in life science and pharmaceuticals industries. Organ on […]
Health and Wellness

Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha Inhibitors Market Staggering Double Digit CAGR Driven By Advanced & Cost Effective Technologies Forecasts Till 2023

The tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-a) inhibitors represent one of the major treatment methods for inflammatory diseases. Globally, this drug class is known to be the most successful drugs in the overall pharmaceutical industry. Several conditions such as inflammations, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and seronegative spondyloarthropathies, can be treated with the help […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *