Top 10 Business website where you can free promote your business

B2B marketplaces in India still remain opaque and vague, and it can be hard to find the best deals online or even offline.Here’s our attempt at creating a comprehensive list of online B2B marketplaces for the savvy marketer or business looking to get the best deal.We’ll try our best to keep this list updated as often and as accurate as possible.These marketplaces do offer wholesale rates and plentiful of products both domestic and imported, so we guarantee that you’ll be spoilt for choice.