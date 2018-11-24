Premier Resourcing on the Hunt for PR and Communications Recruitment Consultant/Manager

Premier Resourcing one of the UK’s leading PR and digital recruitment consultancies are always eager to add new talent to their team, now looking to employ a PR and Communications Recruitment Consultant/Manager in Cambridge with competitive basic salary and uncapped commission.

The company’s urgent new opening is suitable for talented PR consultants looking to move into recruitment and junior recruiters looking to move into the creative sector. The role is primarily based in Cambridge and includes occasional, fully expensed travel to Central London for client and candidate meetings.

What Premier Resourcing are Looking For

• A junior executive with PR consultancy experience OR an existing recruiter from any discipline looking to move into the creative sector

• A strong academic profile – ideally degree educated

• A flair for building professional relationships and networking

• A natural empathy for others and strong emotional intelligence

• A sound knowledge of social media

• A self-motivated and well organised individual

• Enjoys working in a team and would relish the chance to manage their own portfolio of clients

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Commercially minded and results and rewards focused

• A talent for absorbing information quickly

• A sense of humour with a friendly, integral approach

• A ‘can do’ attitude

• An eye for detail

• An interest in researching the PR market place

What’s On Offer?

• Full training, structure and the support you need to be a talented communications recruiter in the PR sector

• Ability to work on an enviable client list including: top tier global PR & Integrated consultancies to blue chip in-house communications and marketing teams

• To work in a friendly, fun, professional and supportive environment

• A competitive basic salary with the chance to significantly earn more with a generous, uncapped bonus scheme

To see full detail regarding the role and to discover information regarding how to apply, you can visit the Premier Resourcing website here: https://www.premierresourcing.co.uk/pr-and-communications-recruitment-consultantmanager-cambridge/

A spokesperson and representative from Premier Resourcing were incredibly eager to comment saying, “Here at Premier Resourcing we are always looking to expand and grow our team. If you think you are suitable for the above role, please do not hesitate to reply and we will be in touch in due course.”

About Premier Resourcing

Premier Resourcing is London’s leading PR and digital recruitment consultancy, offering the highest standard of permanent, interim and freelance recruitment services to clients and candidates. Specialising in PR and integrated communications, if you are looking for PR recruitment consultant jobs in Cambridge or anything else related we are certain that this company will be able to assist you beyond your wildest imagination. For full information regarding Premier Resourcing and their services, simply visit their website today.

PR Contact

Company name: Premier Resourcing

Company website: https://www.premierresourcing.co.uk/

Contact name: Louise Hannant

Contact number: 0203 585 7286

Email: info@premierresourcing.co.uk

Address: Premier Resourcing

48-54 Charlotte Street

Soho

London

WIT 2NS