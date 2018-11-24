Business

MedPurest attend 2018 Düsseldorf International Medical Devices and Equipment Exhibition Held in Germany

The 2018 Düsseldorf International Medical Devices and Equipment Exhibition was held in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 12th to 15th.Anhui MedPurest Medical Technology Co.,Ltd participated in the exhibition. The exhibition is a world-renowned comprehensive medical exhibition, recognized as the world’s largest hospital and medical equipment exhibition, with its irreplaceable scale and influence in the world medical trade.
It is reported that the exhibition has a total of 5,273 companies from 66 countries, and it is estimated that it will receive 120,000 visitors from 155 countries around the world. As a well-known manufacturer in China’s medical supplies industry, MedPurest has the privilege of showing “Made in China” to the world in the international medical arena. In such a grand international medical exhibition, MedPurest is not only an exhibitor but also a communicator. The second opportunity is to actively exchange ideas with the international industry and strengthen industry exchanges to produce medical products that are more suitable for internationalization and contribute their own strength to the Chinese medical industry!www.medpurest.com

