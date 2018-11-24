Health and Wellness

Freedom healthy oil primary partners of Hyderabad 10K Run

Freedom Healthy Oil, the title partners of the 10K RunFoundation,is proud to be a part of the 10k Run 2018 taking place on the 25th of November.

Freedom offers a range of healthy oils and follows the philosophy of living a healthy & tasteful life.Food is an essential part of healthy living and superior ingredients like healthy oils go a long way in creating wholesome and delicious food. One can find a number of delicious & ease-to-prepare healthy recipes on Freedom’s website http://www.freedomhealthyoil.com/.Right eating habits coupled with physical fitness enable a person to accomplish an all-round healthy life-style.

Freedom belongs to Gemini Edibles & Fats India Private Limited (GEF India), a renowned Hyderabad-based company. Freedom Healthy Oil and 10k Run are bringing the city together to promote good health & fitness. This is the 16th edition of the 10K Run and carries the theme It’s my city, it’s my run this year.

Under the leadership of the social elites of Hyderabad, the run will begin at Peoples Plaza on Necklace Road. Participants are advised to reach the venue by 5.15am on the day of the Run so they can be a part of the pre-run warm up session being conducted.

Be a part of Hyderabad’s Greatest 10K Run! Run for Freedom.Freedom to eat Freedom to enjoy!

