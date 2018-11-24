Lifestyle

Ficus: Enhance your décor with a Ficus Console!

Comment(0)

Displaying an aesthetic that refashions the natural in unique and versatile ways, Ficus unveils a series of beautiful rustic and Contemporary Consoles. These chic consoles come in unique silhouettes and designs that make them the perfect ‘Statement Pieces’: yet they are also the most useful, popular and versatile cabinets to neatly store photo albums, linen or crockery. Showcase your family memorabilia, curios, statuettes or flower vases atop the consoles for a classy personal touch to your décor.

Add a dash of panache to your home décor with one of our “must-have” consoles. Ficus furniture is usually crafted in fine teak wood: however if designers or customers prefer pine wood, oak wood or shisham wood, it will be rendered as per their tastes. The In-House Design Team and master craftsmen will give you veneer, painted surfaces, solid wood polish and other exclusive artistic touches. Make your décor dreams come true now, with Ficus!

Price Range: Starting from Rs. 50,000/-

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Ukraine Health and Beauty Retailing Market Research Report, Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Future Outlook, Size : Ken Research

According to the report analysis, ‘Health & Beauty Retailing In Ukraine, Market Shares, Summary And Forecasts To 2022’ states that some of the major companies which are currently functioning in this domain for meeting the extensive demand of consumers and acquiring the effective share in this category of retail includes ATB-Market, Watsons, Kosmo, Prostor, Med-Service, […]
Lifestyle

What kind of a bride hair accessories are you trying to look like?

The classic sort of hairdos often recommended would require you to hang flowers from your hair. This might just seem a trifle outdated to you. The ideal option in such cases would be to visit a hairstylist to get your tresses fixed. This visit should be made at least six months before D-day. This ensures […]
Lifestyle

These hairstyle bridal should to know

As the general public say, hair is one’s crowning glory. It will either create or break one’s look or look. Hence, handling hairstyles is also quite troublesome from time to time particularly after you are to air a big day. notably, if you’re a fiancee, as you’re defrayment a lot of time together with your […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *