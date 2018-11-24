cheap nike air max 2018

Books

Executive Coach Hamid Safaei Debuts New Leadership Book

AMSTELVEEN, NETHERLANDS – APRIL 9, 2018 – Author, coach, consultant, speaker, and personal development expert, Hamid Safaei, announces the release of his newest book, First Class Leadership: How Highly Effective Teams Can Achieve Breakthrough Results. The book provides easy-to-use techniques and strategies that anyone can immediately begin to employ on their journey to becoming a […]
Author, painter Bulbul Sharma to release her new book – Love and Learning Under the Magnolia in Delhi

Celebrated painter and author, Bulbul Sharma will release her new book Love and Learning Under the Magnolia at Café Turtle, Greater Kailash 1 on Friday, 2nd November from 6:30 PM onwards. The author will be in conversation with well-known feminist writer and publisher of Zubaan books, Urvashi Butalia. Love and Learning under the Magnolia is […]

