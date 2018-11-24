Business

Best Online Examination Software

Conduct Exam’s online examination system is the simplest-to-use web-based online exam software for schools, colleges, university, coaching classes, training centers, and other educational institutes.

Conduct exam is a pioneer in providing ‘online exam software’ to leading educational institutes, which emerged a very useful tool for the student to the teacher for the exam.

Today, almost all tests and recruitment test are being conducted in online mode. If the examiner is going to appear for the exam in online format then he must get prepared in a similar environment. Conduct exam is the best solution to prepare for time based objective type exams.

Unlike other software in the market, Conduct Exam offers its online exam solution at the lowest guaranteed price with a lot of cost saving to institutes/organizations by virtue of online exams.

Why conduct exam’s online exam software :

• Easy to use & most user-friendly interface
• Lowest price yet maximum quality features offered
• Easy to adopt & affordable customization
• Built to suit needs of any exam pattern
• Secure, reliable & scalable
• Choice to host anywhere
• Complete freedom to define your own exam pattern

