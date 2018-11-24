Business

Azoth Analytics Releases Knowledge Paper on Vector Borne Diseases with ASSOCHAM

Matloob Hasan, Director, Azoth Analytics presented Knowledge Paper on Vector Borne Diseases with ASSOCHAM
Azoth Analytics presented the knowledge paper titled “Controlling Vector Borne Diseases: An India Perspective” in association with the apex chamber of commerce, ASSOCHAM.
Mr. Matloob Hasan, Director, Azoth Analytics presented the theme address at the meet, held in Leela Palace on September 26, 2018.
The other key dignitaries who addressed the event included Dr. N. S. Dharmshaktu, Principal Advisor on Public Health, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Dr. P. K. Sen, Director, NVBDCP, MoHFW, Dr. Arun Kumar, Head of Environmental Science, Bayer South Asia and ASSOCHAM’s secretary general, Mr. Uday Kumar Varma.
Mr. Matloob Hasan emphasized on the need of combating any outbreak of vector borne diseases quickly and effectively so that the vectors cannot spread the viruses or parasites at a faster pace. Dr. N. S. Dharmshaktu said that the focus needs to be on execution of policy matters on vector borne diseases. Dr. P.K Sen put forth the point that malaria is declining at a faster rate in the country because of proper implementation of vector control services in both urban and rural areas.
The knowledge paper titled “Controlling Vector Borne Diseases: An India Perspective” released by Azoth Analytics in the event discusses the incidences, casualty and challenges of vector borne diseases in India. Also, the control mechanism has been analyzed along with the initiatives taken by the government, United Nations, non-governmental agencies and others. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG – 3) of the United Nations has also been assessed in the knowledge paper.

