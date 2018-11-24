About Antlia Engineering Works

The Antlia Engineering Works opened its doors with owning the entire process from manufacturing to delivery ensuring utmost quality and customer gratification.

Antlia pumps are safe-efficient-reliable and any broken parts can be easily replaced with genuine Antlia spares. As a result, they are used in a wide range of industries to handle different materials such as chemicals, crude oil, mining, food, beverage, paints and many more.

Our Mission

Antlia Engineering Works mission is to become the “Premium Manufacturers of AODD pump for handling hazardous waste and chemicals”

Our mission is accomplished through professional and ethical relationships with our valued customers.

We consistently strive to improve our customer satisfaction rating, and competitive advantage through; proactive behaviour, quality products, and market driven processes, thereby allowing our organisation to increase market share.