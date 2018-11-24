Business

Antlia Engineering Works

About Antlia Engineering Works
The Antlia Engineering Works opened its doors with owning the entire process from manufacturing to delivery ensuring utmost quality and customer gratification.

Antlia pumps are safe-efficient-reliable and any broken parts can be easily replaced with genuine Antlia spares. As a result, they are used in a wide range of industries to handle different materials such as chemicals, crude oil, mining, food, beverage, paints and many more.

Our Mission
Antlia Engineering Works mission is to become the “Premium Manufacturers of AODD pump for handling hazardous waste and chemicals”

Our mission is accomplished through professional and ethical relationships with our valued customers.

We consistently strive to improve our customer satisfaction rating, and competitive advantage through; proactive behaviour, quality products, and market driven processes, thereby allowing our organisation to increase market share.

Visit www.antliaworks.com or give us a call at +91 98193 95995. You can also drop us a mail: antliaengineeringworks1@gmail.com

Company: Antlia Engineering Works
Address: 208, Resham CHS, Station Road, Goregaon West, Mumbai – 400062
Contact: +91 98193 95995
Email ID : antliaengineeringworks1@gmail.com
Website: http://www.antliaworks.com

