Alive Drumming’s third major release of Song Rhythm Tracks

The Giant Panda, “User Requests” Release 3.0 of Song Rhythm Tracks – the innovative rhythm track arranger that uses audio drummers and AI algorithms.

Alive drumming responds to community requests.  - SetList Sharing – Share your setlists in a similar way to sharing tracks  - Search for SetLists – Download an entire album of tracks shared by others. Very handy for your rehearsals.  - All samplers tracks now can be downloaded as setlists. Simply perform a setlist search for any of these names, “Afro-Cuban Salsa”, “Jazz and Blues”, and “Classic Country Music”. You can then receive all the track definitions (in the “deferred” state) where you can then choose at any time, to download any of the tracks.  - Reworked Search – More stable + Allows for more functions during a search, such as duplication + Auto-browse to last track at the conclusion of the search. - Introducing Holds and Pushes – This release adds options for and pushes to your arrangements, accessible via the user-defined arrangements page.  Updated on-line guides – in all supported languages  - Stability improvements.

Version 3.0, Song Rhythm Tracks is now available in the Apple App Store at  https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1254346877?mt=8

Finest quality rhythmic backing arranged for your songs – Easily via mobile app!  https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1254346877?mt=8

See https://alivedrumming.com/

Botho University – An institution that offers the top certificate programs in Botswana

Botho University is recognized for its excellent infrastructure and top accounting and business programs Botho University is recognized as one of the top universities to offer certificate programs in Botswana. Having been established in 1997, Botho University has steadily built a reputation for being the best university in Southern Africa Botswana. The university offers a […]
Different courses offered by different Symbiosis Institutes across India

SNAP is conducted by Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune for admission to various Post Graduate Programmes for the academic year 2017–19. The SNAP Exam will be on 18th December 2016. SNAP 2016 is the initial step in the admission process. There are different courses offered by different Symbiosis Institutes across India and following courses are […]
Nimish Dwivedi releases his first book ‘Marketing Chronicles’ (Pre-Smartphone and Post-Smartphone Eras)

NIMISH DWIVEDI’S DEBUT BOOK ‘MARKETING CHRONICLES’ PRESENTS A COMPENDIUM OF GLOBAL AND LOCAL MARTETING INSIGHTS FROM THE PRE-SMARTPHONE AND POST-SMARTPHONE ERAS Consumer marketing and financial services veteran Nimish Dwivedi has released his first book ‘Marketing Chonicles’, a compendium of Global and local marketing insights from the pre-Smartphone and post-Smartphone eras. From a marketing professional, practitioner […]

