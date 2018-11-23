Business

Website launch with high quality courses and written tutorials

Learning platform for writers, editors, proofreaders and freelancers

• High quality technique based video courses for training of writers and freelancers
• Free written Tutorials for people who prefer reading over videos
• Free courses for basic level training
• Webinar access

Swiftcult group announced another major work for people who want proper training on freelancing, writing and editing, makemydream where dream of becoming an entrepreneur becomes successful. The content of this website is up to date and high quality that gives ample information to any one to start their online career right away.

The categories are highly interactive and tutorials are presented keeping the naïve reader under consideration. Most of the articles contain video material for better understanding of concepts. Every concept is practical and develop new skills.

There is also Free training series given to the people who want to develop basic skills. Moreover, there is webinar series for students who are interested in learning about entrepreneurship with live questions and answers. it seems a complete platform for anyone who wants to learn entrepreneurship.

If you want to contact with mentors, talk to our representative Joana at readmypaper22@gmail.com

Website: https://www.makemydream.us/

