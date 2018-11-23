Travelers Vaccines Market Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Share 2025

23 Nov 2018 – Global Travelers Vaccines Market is segmented on the basis of product types, application and geography. The agent stimulates the immune system of the body for identifying the agent as foreign, destroying it, and “remembering” it, so that the immune system could easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters is termed as a vaccine.

The introduction of additional age group coverage is one of the primary factors driving the travelers vaccines market’s growth. While approving a vaccine, the regulatory authorities also specify the age group approved for receiving the vaccine. This age group is particular on the vaccine label and is based on the efficacy and safety results obtained from clinical trials conducted using individuals from these age groups. Label expansion to include additional age groups approved for immunization requires additional regulatory approval.

These approvals are based on the additional clinical trials conducted using individuals from additional age groups. The increase in approvals for additional age group coverage will increase the patient population for the vaccine, thereby propelling the travelers vaccines market’s growth in the coming years. Based on product types, the traveler’s vaccines market is classified as Japanese encephalitis vaccine, meningococcal vaccine, rabies vaccine, yellow fever vaccine, typhoid vaccine, hepatitis B vaccine, hepatitis A vaccine, cholera vaccine, combination vaccine and mono vaccine.

The segment “combination vaccines” is one of the fastest rising segments of the travelers vaccines market. These vaccines present protection against different causative agents for diseases such as meningitis, measles, rubella, mumps, diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus. Menhibrix and Menitronix are the most commonly used combination vaccines. While Menhibrix is approved for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Haemophilus influenzae type b and N, meningitidis serogroups C and Y. Menitronix is approved for the prevention of invasive diseases caused by N. meningitidis serogroup C and H. influenzae type b. Moreover, combination vaccines ensure better patient compliance, which will also contribute to this segment’s growth in the coming years.

Based on geography, the travelers vaccines market is classified as Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and North America. The North America was the highest profits contributing region in the market during 2015 and will continue to lead the market in the coming years. The U.S. was one of the highest revenue contributors in the region, capturing a significant portion of the market. The increasing demand for vaccines that provide to the unmet medical needs provides an opportunity for vendors to develop new safe and efficient molecules, which will assist in the growth of the travelers vaccines market in the region.

The key players of travelers vaccines market are Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline/ Novartis, Pfizer, Merck, Biokangtai, Sanofi Pasteur Msd, Cnbg, Abbott, AstraZeneca, Bavarian Nordic, Baxter, Beijing Minhai Biotechnology, Bharat Biotech, Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals, Bio-Med, Seqirus CSL, Crucell, CSL, Dynavax Technologies, Emergent BioSolutions, GlycoVaxyn, Green Signal Bio Pharma, Hualan Biological Engineering, Imunoloski Zavod, Indian Immunologicals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, JN International Medical, Kaketsuken, LG Life Sciences, Lupin, Merck, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Novavax, Nuron Biotech, Panacea Biotec, Pfizer, Protein Sciences, Roche, SK Chemicals, Serum Institute of India, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products, Sinovac Biotech, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Vacunas Finlay, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Valneva and Zydus Cadila.

