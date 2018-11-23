Tech

Text Analytics Market – IT and Telecom Industries to Constitute Majority of Demand

The number of players operating in the global market for text analytics very large, and this makes the competitive landscape extremely fragmented. Furthermore, the leading market players have been elevating their technological gradient in order to form an image of expertise in the minds of the consumers. It is anticipated that the new players in the global market for text analytics would form strategic alliances amongst themselves to handle the counterattacks by the existential players.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global market for text analytics would expand at a CAGR of 17.6% over the period between 2015 and 2024. The global market was valued at US$2.82 bn in 2015 and is expected to rise to a value of US$12.16 bn by 2024.

The demand within the global market for text analytics has risen on account of the expansion of the IT industry. It has become easier to mine valuable information from text received through e-mail, social media, and other channels. This has in turn helped businesses in analyzing their strategies and understanding the propensities of their consumers. The increasing dependence of global businesses on text analytics is expected to give an impetus to the growth of the global market for text analytics.

Furthermore, key industries such as defense and aerospace also use text analytics to study patterns of their previous operations and optimize the future operations. The growth of the telecom sector is another key driver of demand within the global market for text analytics.

