Targeted Marketing- Bringing Back The Shop ‘Til You Drop Mentality

Bringing Back The Shop ‘Til You Drop Mentality Through Targeted Marketing

Some people absolutely love shopping and would happily shop until they dropped. Others would much rather only shop for necessities like groceries and clothing and that’s all. Oddly enough, both of these polarizing types of shoppers have something in common: they are both consumers. Consumers who, at one point or another, will indeed need to make a purchase for something they want or need (or can’t decide on and will return later–we’ve all been there!).

Consumers have two very distinct shopping options in this day and age, and marketing campaign managers know this. They can go shopping in a store during opening hours, interacting as little or as much as they want with those working there. Or they can do a lot of their shopping online from the comfort of their home at any time, not having to speak with a soul if they would rather not. There are, of course, different targeted marketing platforms that are used for each of these types of shoppers, knowing what their likes and dislikes are.

Naturally, there are advantages and disadvantages to in-person and online shopping for the consumer. Not interacting with a store clerk may result in the wrong-sized clothing being purchased or a shopper missing out on key details. Similarly, not purchasing in a store may mean the product isn’t exactly how the buyer pictured it would be. Without getting to touch or see the items being ordered, consumers may end up with the completely wrong purchase and then have to go through the hassle of returning an online purchase. However, many can also bring up the understandable positive points of online shopping, giving much weight to the time-saving aspect of making purchases online.

Convincing the consumer through advertising

Attempting to reasonably explain to potential customers the merits of shopping in a physical store becomes the sole purpose of a store’s marketing campaign to get people through the door. Targeted advertising for in-store specials is one major way to do this. Timing is everything for this type of targeted marketing. Knowing when people are most likely going to leave their homes, drive or walk by the store, and be ready to spend some time and money are all important research items to find out.

A marketing campaign with targeted marketing and advertising to get people to enter a mall or store can do wonders for any business. Proximity marketing comes into play here too, but more on that later. Presuming that a consumer will always come into the store for their purchase is risky. Stores need to take action using clever and helpful tools to reach the desired goal of getting more foot traffic through the door. With new and exciting apps designed for mobile user acquisition and other targeted marketing and targeted advertising ideas like this, consumers will see the advantage to being in a real-life store.

Convincing the public to walk through the door and make purchases is what companies with storefronts depend on. A storefront on a busy street can come with quite a hefty price tag. This is often worthwhile for companies because of the foot traffic that passes by each day, letting the brand be seen. But how do you get the foot traffic in? What is the best way to use targeted advertising and a targeted marketing campaign to get clients and customers to walk through the door of a traditional brick and mortar store?

The evolution of marketing methods

In finding the best ways to use targeted marketing to increase your store’s foot traffic, you need to understand marketing as a whole. Before online shopping really took off and any given business owner had to worry about things like mobile user acquisition, proximity marketing, and web checkout security, a traditional marketing campaign would include the positive influences of word of mouth paired with clever advertising slogans and brand recognition.

Of course, traditional means for marketing products and companies aren’t necessarily the best way forward in today’s age of technology, though the basic principles remain. While a traditional marketing campaign might include only a slogan, jingle and clever logo, today these three items would need to reach the audience in a different medium with the purpose of bringing a consumer to the brand either in person or online.

Using flyers, billboards, advertisements in print and on television are all achievable methods of communicating your brand and your store to potential customers. But in this increasingly competitive market, it’s necessary to find effective ways to get your message across in more marketing platforms. One example is increasing mobile user acquisition through targeted advertising.

Knowing the customer

The best way to target your desired customer base is to know them inside and out. Know who frequents your shop and what they like to do. Are they the type who would use coupons and come through the door for great discounts? Are they more into high-quality goods that are eco-friendly and all natural? Are they interested in unique products or whatever is on trend? Once you know exactly what their wants and needs are, you will be able to work on how to get them through the door.

Many people–whether they will admit it or not–are very interested in saving money. A marketing campaign will use this knowledge and find different discount initiatives that include caveats where customers must be present in a store to get the discounted price. For instance, having specials for different holidays in-store where there is a discounted price on the goods most customers would want. Or perhaps having coupons that are good on purchases made in-store. You could go a step further and have the coupons or discounts be on days when foot traffic is usually slower to get more people in the store during this time. Remember, as soon as a person enters a store once, they are more likely to return. This is especially true if they find the goods they need and want at an affordable price.

Word of mouth comes into play too, which has always been the case for any marketing campaign. Many consumers share their experiences with their friends, family and co-workers. Giving a customer the best experience possible when they visit your store is the best way to get them to return and to bring extra people along with them. Friends and family discounts can help with this, but really it all depends on the excellent customer service they receive in person and the quality goods they are purchasing.

Naturally, it’s incredibly important to get the right consumers through the door. Having a gimmicky marketing campaign where people are coming into the store just to look and not buy might not be the best for business, unless you have full faith that once someone is inside they will definitely want to buy. It’s important to aim your targeted marketing toward the consumer you hope to reach. Nowadays, this can be easily done with mobile user acquisition and proximity marketing.

Proximity marketing methods

What if your future customers don’t even realize that they would love what your selling? Getting them in the door is all you need to show them that what you have is definitely what they want. Using proximity marketing can help in some really clever and creative ways.

Using bluetooth technology, proximity marketing techniques can share information–about your brand, current store discounts, new products and more–straight to a consumer’s mobile phone when they are in the vicinity. Having this as an added advantage to the in-store experience is enough to get people who are glued to their phones to walk in your direction. This type of targeted marketing using technology is new, exciting and quite effective.

How proximity marketing ties in with mobile user acquisition is incredibly important. Using mobile phones and applications on smartphones can open the door for so many extra possibilities. Using a mobile phone application as a resource brings proximity marketing to an optimum level and creates a very user-friendly situation for consumers.

Unlimited possibilities

There really aremany ways to utilize targeted marketing and targeted advertising to get people into your store, especially with the use of proximity marketing and technology. Think about what consumers want. Often, they want the newest, best thing and to be first in line to get it, right? This is evident in how many people will wait in line for the newest and greatest mobile phones or designer bags.

Now imagine you have a brand-new product coming out. You could put it up on the online shop and see it sell pretty well in the first few days. But to get foot traffic into the store, you could have it be an in-store-only item for the first few weeks of it being available! More people will be forced to come into the store, meaning more people will end up interacting with your friendly and welcoming staff and be immersed in your interactive proximity marketing campaign and clever use of apps and technology.

All of the foot traffic towards your store means more people will leave reviews online saying how great an experience they had in your physical, brick and mortar store. You can take things a step further and offer incentives for open and honest reviews (such as a coupon for their next in-store purchase), meaning even more future foot traffic coming your way.

The possibilities for advertising campaigns to get more foot traffic really are endless. Using technology to help you help the customer is a great way to get started on some interesting and successful initiatives. Keep trying until you find what works for you and your future customers so that everyone is happy with the end result.