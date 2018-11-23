To,
Company
Please consider this mail as important and require your acknowledgement.
Currently, we are organizing Smart Energy 2019 during September 09- 10, 2019, in London, UK .We would like to notify you about exhibitor slots at our upcoming annual conference.
Conference theme on: “World on Smart utility”
Why to Sponsor/exhibit at Smart Energy 2019?
• Unique platform for business promotion
• Global Networking Opportunities
• Best Visibility from your target audience globally
• Best Economic Advertisement platform
• Extreme Social Media Promotion
Group Discounts Available!
For more information follow: https://www.lexisconferences.com/smartenergy
Regards
Shivica
Program Manager | Smart Energy 2019
4211 Rainier Street, Irving, Texas 75062, USA
Tel: +1 (214) 972-2216
smartenergymeetings@gmail.com