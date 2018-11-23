Sailing Holidays Greece

Business

Check availability and schedule your sailing holidays in Greece. Book early to get the best possible deal for your sailing vacation in the Greek islands.

Christianna Yachts is a family owned company which originates from our father’s great passion about sailing. This passion was denatured to our first family sailing yacht, on which we used to enjoy our summer holidays sailing around the Greek islands, enjoying the Greek sun, the Greek cuisine and the contradicting landscapes of the Cyclades, Dodecanese and Ionian islands. Today we own a small fleet of yachts which we offer for charter, providing to our guests top quality and unique sailing experiences as the ones we had in our family.

In Christianna Yachts we work hard to offer tailor-made crewed cruises that fulfil all needs and desires of our guests. Either you are an experienced sailor or a first timer on board, our crew will guide you to an unforgettable adventure and will help you discover the beauty of the Greek islands.

We own one of the largest, fastest and most luxurious professional sailing yachts in Greece. Christianna VIII is the only 60.1 feet long Ocean Star ever built and she can accommodate 12 guests and 2 crew in 5 spacious passenger cabins and a crew cabin. All cabins are air conditioned and have their own WC.

The yacht is equipped with a 220 bhp Yanmar engine which allows her to sail without sails with a cruising speed of 12kn. This speed is about 40% higher from what is usually offered and will allow you to visit more places and spend more time in the picturesque towns of the islands. Christianna VIII is a true diamond and sailing with her is a lifetime experience.

Christianna VII and Malama provide the chance in smaller groups or individuals to participate in a crewed cruise with a standard itinerary. The crew will guide you in a sailing adventure in the unspoiled culture of the Greek islands and their crystal clear blue waters. The yachts can accommodate 8 guests and 2 crew in 5 spacious cabins with 5 WC. Cruises are offered in both Cyclades and the Ionian islands. If you are looking for a complete sailing holiday package without any hidden costs or extras, then our yachts are an excellent choice.

