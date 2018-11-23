Business

Middle East And Africa Biofungicides Market 2018 Industry Key Trends, Demand, Growth, Size, Review, Share, Analysis to 2023- Market Data Forecast

Comment(0)

Biofungicides Market Overview

Biofungicides refers to living organisms that are used to control the activity of plant pathogenic fungi and bacteria. The idea of biofungicides is based upon observations of natural processes where beneficial microorganisms, usually isolated from soil, hinder the activity of plant pathogens. These microorganisms produce a wide range of antibiotic substances and parasitize other fungi, etc.

Request for Sample @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/middle-east-and-africa-biofungicides-market-4468/request-sample

The significant driver is the presence of human, animal and environmental health concerns prevalent due to use of chemical or synthetic pesticides in crop protection. Various countries are adopting a stringent approach concerning the amount of imports, with focus on regulating the quantity of pesticide residues which has resulted in increased demand for regulated food safety and quality. High costs and low availability are proving to be a barrier in the Biofungicides market.

Biofungicides Market Forecast Report (2018-2023)

Middle East and Africa Biofungicides Market is worth USD 0.22 billion in 2018 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.82%, to reach USD 0.48 billion by 2023. The Middle East and Africa Biofungicides market is developing at an exceptionally quick pace.

Browse Report Brief and TOC @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/middle-east-and-africa-biofungicides-market-4468/

Biofungicides Market Segmentation

The Middle East and Africa Biofungicides market is segmented on the basis of application, product and region. Based on application the market is segmented into crop based and non-crop based. Crop based is further segmented into Grains & Cereals, Oil seeds, and Fruits & Vegetables. On-crop is further segmented into turf& ornamental grass and others. Based on product the market is segmented into Biopesticides and biofungicides.

Geographically, market is further segmented into Middle East and Africa. Middle East and Africa has an untapped market and key players are slowly expanding to this region which is the main reason for the growth of market in this region.

Key Developments in the Market

January, 2018, BASF’s new Velondis brand biofungicide seed treatment formulations have received registrations from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Major Players:

The major companies dominating this market for its products and services are

Valent Biosciences
CertisLLc
Marrone Bio innovations
Agraquest
Koppert Biological systems
Monsanto
Novozyme Biological
Syngenta
International Pannacea Ltd.
Buy now @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/cart/buy-now/middle-east-and-africa-biofungicides-market-4468/

Customize Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/middle-east-and-africa-biofungicides-market-4468/customize-report

About Us

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in the areas of market research, business intelligence and consulting. We have rich experience in research and consulting for various business domains to cater to the needs of both individual and corporate clients.

For more information:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager at Market Data Forecast

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Tel: +1-888-702-9626

Website: www.marketdataforecast.com

Related Articles
Business

New report shares details about the UV Stabilized Films Market by 2028

Global UV Stabilized Films: Market Overview – UV stabilized films are generally made up of polyester material. The features of UV stabilized films include excellent dimensional stability over wide temperature ranges and high mechanical strength. UV stabilized films also offer high absorption of UV radiation and good weathering resistance. These films have UV blockers to minimize […]
Business

Umbilical Cord Blood Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Umbilical Cord Blood Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Umbilical Cord Blood Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and […]
Business

Malaysia Convenience Store Market Outlook 2022 : Size, Growth, Industry Share And Forecast Report

10 September 2018: The modern retail outlets are replacing the traditional unorganized retail outlets in Malaysia as the better wealth and lifestyles have increased the demand for quality goods, services, as well as more conducive retail environment. Penetration of modern grocery retail in the country has risen. Stores network expansion and improving operating efficiencies continue […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *