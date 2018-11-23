Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market worth $12,210.3 Million by 2020

The report “Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market by Type (Video and Non-Video Content), by Service (In-House and Manage Service), by End-User (SME, Large Enterprise and Residential Customers) – Global Forecast to 2020″, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the regions of North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America; it also covers the IPTV CDN market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key players operating in this market.

[169 pages report] This market accounted for $2,807.4 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach $12,210.3 Million by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.2%.

The research is a comprehensive study of the global market for IPTV CDN. The report forecasts the revenues and trends for IPTV CDN in the following sub-markets:

• IPTV CDN Market By Type

o Video IPTV CDN

o Non Video IPTV CDN

• Market By Service Type

o In-House Service

o Managed Service

• Market By Service Provider Type

o Peer-to-Peer (P2P) IPTV CDN

o Free IPTV CDN

o Telco IPTV CDN

o Traditional Commercial IPTV CDN

• Market By End-User

o Small and Medium Enterprise

o Large Enterprise

o Residential Customers

• Market By Vertical

o Advertising and Marketing

o Media and Entertainment

o Gaming

o Online Stores

o Healthcare and Medical

o Telecommunication and IT

o Others (E-Commerce and Education)

• Market By Region

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Others

o Europe

 U.K.

 Germany

 Others

o Asia-Pacific

 South Korea

 Japan

 Others

o Middle East And Africa

 Dubai

 South Africa

 Others

o Latin America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Others

The need of video content and live broadcast enables the enterprise to work effectively and efficiently. There are various requirements from the enterprise and internal customers. They require rich and high quality content data which may include video and non-video media files. The large enterprise also requires control over the content being misused and accelerating video with privacy. The IPTV CDN helps the enterprise to streamline and automate their workflow content. The CDN via IPTV is majorly adopted by large enterprises.

The IPTV market has also been witnessing the emergence of IPTV technology. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rise in internet video advertising. However, the network issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Apart from the network issues, the market has provided many opportunities to the operators and telecommunications service providers to gain profits. The analyst forecasts the IPTV CDN market to grow from $2,807.4 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach $12,210.3 Million by 2020 at a CAGR of 34.2% during the forecast period 2015-2020.

Driven by the customer need for high quality video content and online content, the market is experiencing high growth opportunities. The service providers and operators should focus on improving quality of content, speed of online distribution, and website performance. The customer doesn’t have knowledge or expertise on the process behind the IPTV CDN. The customers are only concerned about the content being delivered to them as and when required.

According to the report, the IPTV CDN market is driven by several factors, one of which is the unrelenting demand for mobile data applications. The steady increase in data traffic caused by smart devices plays a major role in driving the demand for carrier Wi-Fi equipment.

