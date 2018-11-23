How to build effective mobile marketing campaigns

Several types of mobile marketing can serve a retailer well. Knowing how to utilize the techniques associated with these marketing types effectively is an important factor in business success and growth. A strong marketing campaign will help your business grow and thrive; taking a multi-pronged approach ensures that you will reach all available markets that are relevant to your product or service.

There are a few steps involved in creating a winning marketing campaign. Here are the first questions you should answer before beginning any marketing campaign:

-What is your company’s current situation?

-What products and/or services will you be promoting?

-Who is your target audience?

-What do you hope to accomplish with your marketing campaign?

-What marketing strategies and tactics are most effective for your type of business?

-Will marketing be handled internally or externally?

-What is your marketing budget?

This will enable you to choose options based on a realistic picture of your company for the most successful marketing platform possible. Here is a closer look at each component.

Know Your Company’s Current Situation

What are your key products or services? These are the focus of your marketing campaign, and knowing which goods or services to promote will determine the next steps in building a successful campaign

Who is Your Target Audience?

Who is most likely to buy or use your products and/or services? Conducting market research may be an important step in planning your campaign if you cannot readily answer that question. This is especially important if you plan to use targeted advertising techniques, as you will be gearing your marketing campaign toward these individuals or groups.

Choosing the target audience for your products or services is one of the most important factors in an effective marketing campaign. Deploying a mobile campaign for a group that doesn’t use technology as much, for example, would not be an effective campaign. Knowing your target audience and catering to their preferences, locations, and activities will help you receive the largest return on your marketing campaign investment.

What You Hope to Accomplish

Are you looking to generate additional foot traffic? Higher sales volume? Brand recognition? Knowing your primary marketing goals, aside from just sales, is a factor that many forget when building a marketing campaign. This step also helps you determine how you will measure success.

Be specific. Instead of saying, “I want to make more money”, use concrete figures, such as, “I want to increase the revenue of product X by Y amount in Z months.” Knowing how to track your acquisitions in a campaign manager will help you determine whether or not you’re meeting your goals and will allow you to revisit successful campaigns so you can revise and utilize those strategies in new ways.

Marketing Strategies and Tactics

What marketing strategies and tactics do you plan to use? How well do you understand how each type works and what it entails?

Spreading yourself too thin over a variety of advertising types or targeting demographics that are unlikely to use your products or services can be a mistake. Focus on what is most realistically going to provide a return on investment. Will you choose proximity marketing, targeted marketing, or a blended approach?

Internal or External Management

Will you handle the responsibilities for developing and deploying marketing campaigns within the company, or will you outsource them to a company that specializes in marketing?

Set a Budget

How much money can you realistically spend on marketing? The answer to this question may impact how you handle the campaign and what steps are feasible for your company. There are options for all budget levels, so don’t let a small budget discourage you!

Monitor Your Campaign

Check in on your goals frequently, and don’t be afraid to reevaluate if something isn’t working.

Understanding what types of marketing are used by your type of business will help you decide which type is right for your needs, what fits within your budget, and what is likely to be most effective based on the individuals or groups you are targeting.

With these questions answered, focusing on pursuing specific marketing types will be advantageous. For retailers, two of the most successful types of advertising campaigns are based on proximity marketing and targeted marketing. Location-based mobile marketing is a type of proximity marketing that is becoming more popular with retailers as technology advances and makes it easier and more cost-effective.

There are different marketing strategies that will be effective based on the product or service that you are selling. These strategies allow you to tailor your marketing to the appropriate groups. Proximity marketing, targeted marketing, and location-based mobile marketing are all types of marketing strategies that are used by retailers to attract customers that are likely to buy their products or services.

Proximity Marketing

Proximity marketing is a type of marketing that uses potential shoppers’ locations and the location-based services in their phones to target them with information that will entice them toward a particular place, service, or product.

Proximity marketing can take many forms, such as handing out flyers in specific areas, hiring sign spinners, or even using beacons to target Bluetooth devices nearby. Proximity marketing is an effective tool for getting the word out quickly to a group in a specific location, typically in a place where they would be likely to use the services immediately or in the very near future. Retail businesses often use proximity marketing for specific sales, picking up on the location of individuals who are already in their stores and allowing them to apply coupons or promotions on the spot.

Location-based mobile marketing is just one example of proximity marketing; it allows for cell phone users to receive information about a promotion, service or product that is close to their GPS location as indicated on their mobile device. With an estimated 2 billion smartphones being Bluetooth-enabled, this is a significant market to tap for potential customers and a great tool for targeting people who are nearby and may be interested in your products or services. This type of marketing can be deployed in several ways, with the most common being Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Proximity marketing using electronic communications is often more cost-effective than more conventional mediums such as mass mailing, telemarketing or TV ads, which all include a significant and ongoing cost. Mobile user acquisition is measured in different ways. Depending on your budget and strategy, your billing can be a very small amount, making these campaigns very cost-effective with a high return on investment. Location-based mobile marketing is a great tool whose market continues to grow as the number of cell phone users increases.

Targeted Marketing

Targeted marketing focuses on a specific group that is likely to buy a service or item. By conducting research into who is most likely to use a product or service, marketers can employ targeted marketing instead of using a blanket approach that may not be as cost-effective. This method of targeted advertising is typically used for services or products that are geared toward a certain demographic. Targeted advertising uses factors such as age, gender, life stages, income levels and other potential demographics to choose the audience that is most appropriate for the product or service. This method is most effective for specialized products and services.

When using targeted advertising in your marketing campaign, mobile user acquisition is a feature that will help you measure how well your campaign is faring. Campaign manager tools should track this, along with a variety of other features specific to your marketing campaign.

Mobile User Acquisition

Mobile user acquisition is a factor to consider in mobile-based marketing strategies. Mobile-based marketing strategies are measured by a specific type of return on investment: user acquisitions. The more users that see your advertising campaign, the higher your ROI is likely to be. Making sure that you are targeting the appropriate mobile users will result in the kind of subscribers, downloads, and ad views that will generate profits if you are utilizing the most suitable techniques for your business.

Campaign managers are tools that allow you to efficiently and effectively manage and deploy your chosen campaigns and marketing strategies. These tools may come in the form of a third-party service provider, an app, or even software that will track your campaigns and streamline the processes associated with them. Effectively managing your marketing campaign may make the difference between success and failure.

While building a successful marketing campaign seems complex at first, asking some questions to simplify the process is helpful. With modern technology, and mobile user acquisition being the new benchmark of proximity marketing and targeted marketing strategies, a great campaign manager can make all the difference in setting up and executing successful advertising campaigns. Utilizing a targeted advertising campaign, knowing your product’s target demographic, and measuring the success of your targeted marketing strategy will help you continue to evolve and grow your overall business.

Crafting a successful marketing campaign and seeing the return on investment that it can yield is a wonderful feeling for any business. With a specific target in mind, an idea of what type of marketing will be effective, and a plan to execute the desired strategy using a variety of tools, businesses can see both short-term and long-term returns on the time and monetary investment made in a well-planned marketing campaign.

Create a plan, execute it, and use a campaign manager to track your successes. Implementing the appropriate strategy and utilizing a variety of tools, such as a campaign manager, will help you to have an accurate picture of how well your strategy is working. Revisiting the guidelines and adjusting as appropriate is a great way to tailor your advertising campaigns to your business and guarantee success.