Global Smart Packaging Market 2018: 3M, Amcor Limited, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF, DuPont, Huhtamaki Group, International Paper, Sealed Air Corporation, Smartrac N.V., and Thin Film Electronics ASA.

A new market study based on the Smart Packaging Market designed from various sources which also include porter’s five forces analysis research techniques to explore the new opening of the market for the period of 2019-2025. The study also interrogates and examines the information based on share, market size, growth path, and the latest trends to recognize the potential value of the market. And most importantly, the data on the current business scenario will also help players to understand the stakeholder strategies and discover the new opportunities which will help them to succeed in their way.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the smart packaging market include 3M, Amcor Limited, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF, DuPont, Huhtamaki Group, International Paper, Sealed Air Corporation, Smartrac N.V., and Thin Film Electronics ASA. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growing usage of smart packaging across various end-use industry owing to its superior properties is driving the market growth. Also, reducing usage of plastic packaging across the various sector is again fueling the demand of the product. Additionally, its superior weather resistance to harsh weather is further propelling market growth. Moreover, the rising trend of ready-to-eat food products coupled with the growing demand for packaged food is expected to fuel the industry expansion during the forecast period.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of smart packaging.

Market Segmentation

The broad smart packaging market has been sub-grouped into product and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

1. Active Packaging
• Gas Scavenger
• Corrosion Control Packaging
• Moisture Control Packaging
2. Intelligent Packaging
• Time temperature Indicator
• Gas Indicator
• Thermochromic Ink
• RFID & Barcode
• NFC

By Application
• Food & Beverage
• Healthcare
• Personal Care
• Automotive
• Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for smart packaging in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

