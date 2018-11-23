Business

Global Organic Sanitary Napkins Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022

November 23, 2018: About Organic Sanitary Napkins

Organic sanitary napkins are made from organic raw materials. They do not contain any synthetic or chemical-based raw materials. Based on their level of absorbency, organic sanitary napkins are classified into organic menstrual pads and organic pantyliners.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global organic sanitary napkins market to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organic sanitary napkins market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Organic Sanitary Napkins Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Bodywise
  • First Quality Enterprises
  • Ontex
  • Corman
  • Unicharm
  • Unilever

Market driver

  • Healthy alternative for conventional sanitary napkin
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

  • Brand loyalty toward conventional napkins
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

  • Availability of eco-friendly incinerators for easy disposal
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

