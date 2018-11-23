Conference series LTD cordially invites all participants across the globe to attend the Global Meeting on Big Data Analytics and Data Processing which is going to be held during January 30-31,2019 in Bangkok,Thailand to share the Future Technologies for Knowledge Discoveries in Data” and technology. The main theme of the conference is “Advancement Big Data”. This conference aimed to expand its coverage in the areas of Big Data and Data Mining where expert talks, young researcher’s presentations will be placed in every session of the meeting will be inspired and keep up your enthusiasm. We feel our expert Organizing Committee is our major asset. However, your presence over the venue will add one more feather to the crown of Big Data 2019.
