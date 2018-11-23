Global Market for Rotary Dryers to Incur Steady Expansion During 2018-2026

Drying is a unit operation, which involves removal of moisture or solvent from the solid or liquid by the direct or indirect contact of heating medium. Various types of dryers are used in the industry such as rotary dryer, fluidized bed dryer, flash dryer, and spray dryer among others. Rotary dryer is a prominent type of dryer which consists of tumbler or rotating drum or shell in which drying is carried out with direct or indirect contact of heating medium, i.e. air. In rotary drying, drum is inclined to the surface for ease of discharge at lower end and material to be dried is continuously lifted up by the internal fins mounted on the walls of drum. Rotary dryers are prevalently used in fertilizers, Minerals, Chemical & Waste Sludge, Ammonium Sulfate, Limestone, Food Products, and Plastics, among other application. Generally, rotary dryers are either operated in batch or in a continual manner. Also, rotary dryers work on two principles; direct drying and Indirect Dying.

Drying is a vital part for many process industries such as food & beverage, chemical, pharmaceuticals, minerals, and construction. The efficiency of drying process have a significant impact on product quality and process efficiency. Moreover, drying of product offers several advantages such as ease of packaging, handling, and storage of materials. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, drying of biomass with moisture content ranging from 50-60% drying to 10% leads to rise in boiler efficiency by 50-60% and increase in steam production by 10-15%. Thus, with the significant growth of end use industry, demand for rotary dryers is expected to increase over the forecast period. Along with this, the technological advancement in the dryers aids in the upsurge in demand for rotary dryers in the near future. In food and pharmaceutical industry, quality of products is the prime concern. Moreover, stringent government regulations over product quality and its specification in food and pharmaceutical industry lead to increased focus toward the manufacturing process. Products in these industries are generally heat sensitive, which require suitable equipment for drying process. Also, rotary dryers are suitable for other unit operations such as separation and purification, involved in this industry. With the growth of food and pharmaceutical industries coupled with continuous expansion of production facilities have resulted in rise in demand for rotary dryers and this is expected to drive global rotary dryers market.

In process industry, drying is oldest unit operation involved in the manufacturing of product. Dryers are generally operated on indirect drying principal. Life span of rotary dryers is around 15-20 years. Rotary dryers which finds application in construction materials, minerals, chemical industry etc. have reached to maturity stage whereas fluidized bed dryer and spray dryer are at growing stage of product lifecycle owing to which the penetration rate of these dryer is increasing that may lead to hamper the growth of rotary dryer market. The average replacement rate of the rotary dryers per year is expected to be around 7% to 9%.

Rotary Dryers Market: Key Players

Over the past five years, there has been an increase in number of consolidations in the rotary dryer manufacture industry. This is primarily attributed to efforts among companies toward meeting rising demand for rotary dryers and gaining access to high-growth markets of Asia Pacific as well as to strengthen their footholds in regions such as Europe and North America.

In December 2016, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc. acquired the thermal processing division of the U.S. based Heyl & Patterson Inc., which manufactures rotary dryers, calciners, and coolers for industrial application

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of rotary dryers market are listed below;ThyssenKrupp AG,Metso Corporation, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc., Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd., Mitchell Dryers Ltd., FEECO International, Inc., YAMATO SANKO MFG. CO. LTD., Anivi Ingenieria SA, among other rotary dryer manufacturer

